The accident occurred at approximately 10:45 a.m. this morning, according to radio transmissions heard on Otter Tail Channel's live railroad feed on YouTube. The driver's name was not yet released. Further information was exected to be released tomorrow.

The eastbound train made contact at the intersection of County Highway 80 (Main Street) near R D Offutt Co, according to Rich Luth, a hobbyist who operates the Otter Tail Channel and monitors railroad traffic through Perham.

The truck appeared to be pushed east along the track, to the intersection of county highways 80 and 51 near Kenny's Candy Co., according to eyewitnesses. That's roughly a quarter of a mile.

Lt. Keith Van Dyke with the Otter Tail Sheriff's Department told the Focus that the situation is ongoing. Perham police have referred calls to the sheriff's department.

The train is BNSF No. 3857, according to its identification on the engine. Crews from BNSF railroad were also on scene, according to eyewitnesses.