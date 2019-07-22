Thursday, July 25

Nathaniel John Brown (24) of Richville, was stopped and issued a citation for no proof of insurance.

Branagen Jordan Theisen (28) of Wadena, was arrested on a Wadena County warrant. Theisen was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

Nicholas Hubert Schermerhorn (25) of Wadena, was stopped and issued a citation for loud vehicle exhaust.

Everett Lee Steward (60) of Wadena, was stopped and issued a citation for possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle.

Saturday, July 27

William Patrick Reed (41) of Wadena, was stopped and issued a citation for driving after revocation.

Sunday, July 28

Elizabeth Ann Marie Shaw (29) of Wadena, was stopped and arrested for driving after cancellation inimical to public safety. Shaw was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

The Wadena Police Department answered 125 calls for service this past week.