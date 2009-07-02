OTTER TAIL COUNTY, Minn. — A woman in Otter Tail County is dead after authorities say she was dragged a long distance by a horse. According to the Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office, the incident happened just before 11 a.m. Friday, July 26. Police were called to a residence around the 38000 block of Beaver Dam Road near Star Lake for a report of an adult female who was unresponsive.

According to the report, it appeared the victim had been walking with the horse using a lead rope, which did appear to be wrapped around the woman's arm. Police say they don't know what caused the horse to begin dragging the woman. She was pronounced dead at the scene from her injuries.

The victim's name will be released once the family has been notified.

Perham EMS, Dent Rescue and deputies from the Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office responded