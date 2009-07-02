Walking into Epicenter Church for the first time is a special surprise. If it’s been a few months since you’ve visited, you’ll be surprised at the changes since the church began a year ago.

The opening lobby is welcoming and uniquely styled. Within the first few steps, it is made clear what the church has to offer. This modern house of worship lets go of pews, statues, and monolithic structures and instead, embraces a sleek, new age design. For almost a year, the downtown church has been undergoing a renovation metamorphosis and right now, they're at the halfway point.

Pastor Robert Segovia conducted an ecstatic tour of the church, excitedly showing off their progress. At first glance, the interior is designed to be easy on the senses while promoting a sense of calm. Services are conducted in a sanctuary, complete with a stage, monitors, and of course, an electric guitar. The stage is surrounded by stadium seating and represents the popularity of the church.

Epicenter Church has seen rapid growth over its first year of operation. The church started with only a handful of parishioners but now serves over 150 people.

“We continue to see a significant growth and now we’re running between 160 to 180 people and having a seating capacity for 200 has prompted us to keep asking the question, what's the next step?” said Segovia. The renovations are nearing completion but one section of the church still needs to be redone.

Segovia has big plans for the previous prayer area. He hopes that over the course of the next two years things will come together and the church will finally be complete. He went on to explain that every bit of the funds necessary to renovate the building comes from the people attending the church.

Segovia is looking toward the future. For him, prayer and faith guide the construction of the church building. Like him, his parishioners are also excited. When asked about their response to the changes, Segonvia responded with, “The overarching theme is, it's not going to be big enough.”

Epicenter Church is located at 119 1st St. SE in Wadena. For more information about Epicenter Church, contact them at 218-631-5986.