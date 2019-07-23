30 years ago

July 27, 1989

Carson & Barnes Circus

Carson & Barnes made a stop in Wadena recently. The caravan style circus tours America with a fleet of 80 vehicles. The circus sets up at dawn and performs with a troop of exotic animals.

Dr. Duane Ness

Dr. Duane Ness was honored at Tri-County Hospital for his 30 years of medical service. His family and hospital staff were in attendance to thank him for his hard work.

40 years ago

July 25, 1979

Operation Aware

Operation Aware is a special program devised to help students cope with negative peer pressure. The program was proposed by the Wadena Rotary club and was described as a way to teach students what to expect from their peers.

Todd-Wadena Electric Cooperative addition

A groundbreaking was held for a Todd-Wadena Electric Cooperative office addition. The office was estimated to cost $495,000. The project was projected to be finished in early 1980.



