Performing groups from Wadena, Staples, Perham, and Fergus Falls will come together to perform a wide variety of shows for your viewing pleasure starting at 7 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 24, at Wadena's Memorial Auditorium.

As audience members you will be allowed to vote for your favorite show. Audiences will be voting in categories such as Best Show, Best Actor, Best Actress, and more, with the winner of Best Show receiving a top prize of $500, according to a Madhatters' news release.

Tickets are $10 for adults 18 and above and $5 for students. Children 8 and under may attend for free, but will not be allowed to vote for the prizes.

Tickets are available at Weber's Hardware, Greiman's Silk Screen & Sign, Glamour Salon, Aunt Lora's Sewing, from your local performing group, or at the door.

If you have any questions, you can contact Michelle Curtis at 218-640-3268 or Bronwynn Touchette at 218-820-8740