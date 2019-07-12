Forty-six youth, ages 7 to 18, are involved in the play. Children are from Wadena-Deer Creek Schools, as well as surrounding school districts. They've been rehearsing since Monday for their performances this evening and Saturday morning.

Cost of admission is free; however, Wadena's Prairie Fire chapter is taking free will donations.

Come and see these young thespians perform "Tom Sawyer" with a fun twist on this timeless tale. Your toes will be tapping to such original musical numbers as "Who put The Lizard In the Split Pea Soup?" and "Walkin' In The Boneyard."