Wadena Madhatters Community Theatre group are planning for a One Act Play Contest for Sept. 14. Anyone can enter, just pick your own short play or even write one. You have until Aug. 1 to return an information packet back to Madhatter members Michelle Curtis or Bronwynn Touchette.

The idea to put on a contest is an effort to get more people involved in community theatre and to get more people coming out to enjoy the live performance opportunities in town. The group of regular performers are passionate about community theatre and that's why they want to see it thrive by bringing new blood in.

Curtis said she got the idea from the popular One-Act performances put on at area schools.

"Maybe there's somebody out there that is just dying to get on stage," Curtis said. She hopes this is their opportunity to shine.

Once you're signed up, Curtis said Madhatters members will assist groups with costumes and setting up their stage with what they might need. Not having props or costumes should not be a reason to not give this a try as the group is willing to help.

"The thing is you don't have to be a big theater nerd to do this, just find a play, gather your friends, and have at it," Curtis said.

The audience will vote on the top performances and top performers. First place performance is $500 and second is $200. There's also sculpture awards to be handed out, created by local artist Brad Wegscheid.

An earlier deadline on June 30 did not bring out enough acts, so the deadline has been extended to bring out a larger group of performers. Don't miss your chance.

Call Michelle Curtis at 218-640-3268 or Bronwynn Touchette at 218-820-8740 for information packets that need to be returned to the group prior to the deadline.

If there is not enough interest in the event by Aug. 1, they'll have to call off the contest. If it goes over well, Curtis said they hope to make it an annual event.