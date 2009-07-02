Camp Madhatter's 29 members have been hard at work since July 22 in order to entertain an audience at an upcoming performance.

Their free show is at 7 p.m., Friday Aug. 2 at the Wadena High School FEMA gym.

The Camp Madhatter 2019 theme is “You’ve Got A Friend,” inspired by several words: dignity, inclusiveness, diversity, acceptance, kindness, and self worth. Musical selections and dramatic scenes will be selected from stories that reflect the meaning and intention of these words. This year's selected musicals of study include: “The Wizard Of Oz,” “Dear Evan Hansen,” “Beautiful” and “The Prom” among others.

Musical and artistic director Robin Jensen said youth come from all over to be a part of the two week camp including Wilmar, Sebeka, Wadena, Staples and Ottertail to name a few. Jensen was excited about the music and opportunities for those attending this year.

"It's my songs from my generation that we're sharing with the kids," Jensen said of the music selections. "It's all about friendship, it's all about being inclusive."

Throughout the performance the focus is on friendships. That includes the unlikely friendship of Dorothy, the Tin Man, the Scarecrow and the Lion from "Wizard of Oz."

Aside from singing, dancing and diving into the backgrounds of these musicals, students were planning to chat live with professional performers to hear from those on the Broadway scene.

The performers also did some writing. They each wrote something about what a friend is. Snippets of those letters will be shared throughout the performance.