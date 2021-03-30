Big Pine Lodge in Perham became a film set for the day when a crew from “Reasonable Doubt” made booth number five their focus. The show re-examines past murder cases on behalf of family members, according to the show’s synopsis.

The crew of 18 from Santa Monica, Calif. enjoyed the setting of the lodge and restaurant close to the lake and woods, and called the space “Minnesotaie,” as lodge co-owner Joe Harlow said. The camera, lighting and support crew areas were spread out through the restaurant in late February.

“We had a fun time hosting and cooking for the crew at the end of the production. Most folks don’t ever get to experience a behind the scenes filming on their own property,” Harlow said in an email. Joe and his wife Lisa have owned the restaurant for 17 years.

In a five-hour set, the Harlows heard questions between two actresses portraying a defense attorney and a private individual. The episode will highlight a Northern Minnesota murder case, but the specific case was not disclosed. Big Pine was contacted by the production company for their location as one of several chosen for the interviews.

The crew wrapped up their experience after a walk on the frozen lake. Many had never seen or been by a frozen lake and were “fascinated,” as Harlow said.

The episode will air on Investigation Discovery in summer 2021.