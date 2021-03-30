SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Forum Communications Co. has launched "The Health Variant," a new health podcast under its NewsMD health news brand, on Tuesday, March 30.

Hosted by NewsMD health correspondent Jeremy Fugleberg, "The Health Variant" will take listeners behind the scenes of health reporting across the Forum Communications Co. footprint of North Dakota, South Dakota and Minnesota.

The podcast will also dig into health topics important to the region -- such as the COVID-19 pandemic, cannabis laws and the health of rural hospitals -- and introduce listeners to must-know research and people.

The first episode of "The Health Variant," titled "The Death and Life of Baby Cameron," introduces listeners to Luke Hagen, editor of the Mitchell (S.D.) Republic, who explains how he navigated reporting on the death of a newborn.

Hagen describes what it was like to build trust with the family of newborn Cameron Vobr as he worked to responsibly report -- and grapple with his own feelings -- on Cameron's death and funeral, the family's grief and the organ donation legacy Cameron left behind.

NewsMD is a Forum Communications brand focusing on health and health care reporting, primarily in the Upper Midwest, including coverage of industry news, research, trends, technology, economic and policy issues.

"The podcast is another way for Forum Communications to tell the most important and interesting health stories of the region," said Steve Wagner, the company's director of digital content development. "Jeremy is a gifted reporter, and now podcaster, who can deliver the latest topics, trends and insights to listeners looking for a fresh perspective on health."

"The Health Variant" is available on major podcast apps, including:

For comments or podcast episode topic suggestions, contact Fugleberg at jfugleberg@forumcomm.com or on Twitter: @jayfug.