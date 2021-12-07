Kathie Brekke and Russ Peterson and the 42nd Street Jazz Band will present an exciting concert featuring several decades of Christmas music performed by some of the best jazz musicians in the area at 7 p.m, Saturday, Dec. 19, at the Robertson Theatre in Wadena.

42nd Street Jazz Band is a highly energetic and entertaining musical group that performs jazz regularly in the Fargo-Moorhead and surrounding areas. Its primary set includes swing, 50's, ballads, country and a bit of classic rock. Band members include: Shawn Brekke, trumpet/vocals, Kent 'Biff' Karch, bass/vocals, Joe Riewer, drums, Russ Peterson, sax, Matt Seidel, guitar, Kathie Brekke, keyboards/vocals.

COVID safety guidelines observed. Organizers respectfully request that all attendees wear masks.

The concert by Kathie Brekke, Russ Peterson and the 42nd Street Jazz Band is presented free by the Wadena County Historical Society.

Reservations accepted. For more information call 218 631-9079 or email 603wchs@arvig.net .