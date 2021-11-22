Ross Sutter and the Swedish Trio will present "A Scandinavian Christmas" at 1 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 5, at the middle/high school's Robertson Theatre.

The show is free and open to the public. Bring the entire family to join in the fun of this musical holiday tradition hosted by Ross Sutter. Ross and the Swedish Trio are best known for their annual Julglädje Swedish Christmas show that they have performed for more than 20 years at the American Swedish Institute. The trio includes Sutter on guitar, accordion and dulcimer, Marya Hart on piano and Cheryl Paschke on the nyckelharpa, a traditional Swedish keyed fiddle.

For this year's appearance in Wadena, the trio will play a rollicking collection of Scandinavian and American holiday tunes. Ross will add stories from his own Swedish and Norwegian family Christmas experiences. Scandinavian Dancers, Adi and Christian Press will complete the cast for this show, which ends with dancing around the Christmas tree.

"A Scandinavian Christmas" is presented by the Wadena County Historical Society. For more information call 218-631-9079 or email 603wchs@arvig.net .

This activity is made possible, in part, by the voters of Minnesota , through a grant from the Five Wings Arts Council, thanks to a legislative appropriation from the Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.