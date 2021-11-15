Wallen will perform at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center in Sioux Falls on March 10. Tickets go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 16.

He will play at the Alerus Center in Grand Forks on March 12. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 19.

Wallen has made a career for himself with multi-platinum certifications, more than 4 billion on-demand streams and 23 Billboard Hot 100 songs. His most recent album, "Dangerous: The Double Album," debuted at the top of the Billboard 200 albums chart and recorded the biggest streaming week for a country album in history.

However, Wallen has not been able to avoid controversy in recent years. In 2020, he was arrested outside a bar owned by Kid Rock in downtown Nashville for public intoxication and disorderly conduct. Wallen also received backlash on social media after TikTok videos went viral of him partying maskless at a bar in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, violating social distancing guidelines only a week before his scheduled debut on "Saturday Night Live," which was then postponed.

Notoriously, Wallen was also in the public limelight for the wrong reasons again on Feb. 2, 2021, when a TMZ video of him using a racial slur in conversation with his friends just outside his home in Nashville went viral. Wallen issued an apology, but SiriusXM Satellite Radio, iHeartRadio and others stopped his songs from being played their their stations. Wallen's songs were also removed from Apple Music, Spotify and Pandora featured playlists.