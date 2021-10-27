The New York Mills Regional Cultural Center is hosting an Amanda Standalone Concert at 7:30 p.m., Friday, Oct. 29. She will be performing along with special guests Michael Strike and local Dave Virnala.

Standalone is a writer and folk musician from Minnesota. She has released two albums, "Millions of Blackbirds" (2010) and "Trouble" (2014).

Her music is a soulful blend of acoustic folk/blues strongly influenced by American Roots music. "She skillfully attacks the guitar, banjo and her single stringed washtub while packing an extra punch with her rich vocals," according to a Cultural Center news release. She is currently recording her third album, "You're Still Here: A Ghost Stories Project," which is supported in part by a grant from the Five Wings Arts Council.

“For the last year I have been traveling all around rural Minnesota collecting stories from people about paranormal experiences, about things that do not have an easy explanation," Standalone says about her new album. "I've interviewed a graveyard dowser who tends rural cemeteries, a person who helps spirits cross over to the other side, a concierge at a haunted hotel and many more. I am using these interviews to inspire new songs.”

Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students and can be paid at the door. Cash bar and light refreshments available.

COVID safety guidelines observed. If you are not well, please stay home. The Cultural Center respectfully requests unvaccinated visitors wear masks. For fully vaccinated visitors, masks are optional.

The activity is made possible in part by the voters of Minnesota through a Minnesota State Arts Board Operating Support grant, thanks to a legislative appropriation from the arts and cultural heritage fund.