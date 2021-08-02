Bluegrass band “Sarah Mae & the Birkeland Boys” will perform at Music in the Park in Staples on Sunday, Aug. 8, at 7 p.m. This is the final concert in the summer series. Bring a lawn chair.

The Duluth area band shares stories in song form - about the importance of family, overcoming hardship, the relevance of faith and reasons for hope in a troubled world. They mix authentic original bluegrass and gospel acoustic music to produce toe-tapping tunes that uplift all ages.

Sarah Mae and the Birkeland Boys, along with friend Tedd Williams on banjo, play music that stirs hearts and souls. With Minnesota roots, the family’s music draws on familiar themes and imagery that connect with communities and congregations throughout the region, according to a news release from the Staples Motley Area Arts Council.

Expect to hear great harmonies from this family band that includes Sarah, brothers Derek and Adam; and their dad, Mike. The Birkelands are accomplished musicians as well, known for their exceptional bluegrass picking on a variety of instruments including acoustic bass, guitar, fiddle, mandolin and dobro.

More information about the band can be found at www.sarahmaeandthebirkelandboys.com.

Northern Pacific (NP) Park is located at 625 6th St. NE. Go north on 6th Street at the junction of Hwys 10 and 210 and go six blocks. In case of rain, the concerts will be moved to the Staples Community Center.

The Music in the Park series is funded by the Staples Host Lions Club. The series is organized by the Staples Motley Area Arts Council, with the assistance of the City of Staples.