Country/rock musicians Eric Neznik and Jason Franzen will be bringing their acoustic sound to the Music in the Park series in Staples Sunday, July 25, at 7 p.m.

Expect to hear a variety of tunes from the ‘90s, as well as songs Neznik and Franzen sang when they performed together in October Son in the early 2000s. The band played clubs and festivals throughout Minnesota, gaining a large following and a reputation for performing tight-knit versions of contemporary country and classic rock tunes, according to a news release from organizers.

The Music in the Park Concerts are held in the Northern Pacific (NP) Park on Sunday evenings at 7 p.m. and will run through August 8. For more information on the Music in the Park series, check out www.staplesmotleyarts.org.

Northern Pacific (NP) Park is located at 625 6th St. NE. Go north on 6th Street at the junction of Hwys 10 and 210 and go six blocks. In case of rain, the concerts will be moved to the Staples Community Center.

The Music in the Park series is funded by the Staples Host Lions Club. The series is organized by the Staples Motley Area Arts Council, with the assistance of the City of Staples.