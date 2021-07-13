Mark Petersen and his band will perform at the Music in the Park Series in Staples at 7 p.m., Sunday, July 18.

Petersen is a singer/songwriter who is nationally known for writing songs such as “Cadillac Style” and “I Can’t Reach Her Anymore” sung by Sammy Kershaw; “Refried Dreams” sung by Tim McGraw; and songs sung by Waylon Jennings and Willie Nelson.”

The Music in the Park Concerts are held in the Northern Pacific (NP) Park on Sunday evenings at 7 p.m. and will run through August 8. For more information on the Music in the Park series, check out www.staplesmotleyarts.org.

Northern Pacific (NP) Park is located at 625 6th St. NE. Go north on 6th Street at the junction of Hwys 10 and 210 and go six blocks. In case of rain, the concerts will be moved to the Staples Community Center.

The Music in the Park series is funded by the Staples Host Lions Club. The series is organized by the Staples Motley Area Arts Council, with the assistance of the City of Staples.