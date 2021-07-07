Music starts on the main stage on Aug. 5, with singer Kelli Pickler serving as the emcee.

Thursday, Aug. 5:

2:45 p.m. Larry Fleet

4 p.m. Ingrid Andress

6 p.m. The Cadillac Three

8:15 p.m. Russell Dickerson

10:30 p.m. Florida Georgia Line

Friday, Aug. 6:

2:45 p.m. Shy Carter

4 p.m. High Valley

6 p.m. Lindsay Ell

8:15 p.m. LANCO

10:30 p.m. Dierks Bentley

Saturday, Aug. 7:

2:45 p.m. Kameron Marlowe

4 p.m. Raelynn

6 p.m. Maddie & Tae

8:15 p.m. Eli Young Band

10:30 p.m. Blake Shelton

Single day tickets are now on sale for $99 per day with three day passes running from $149 to $975. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit wefest.com.

Grounds getting a makeover

In preparation for its 37th annual concert weekend, major crowd-pleasing improvements are being made to the event's 400-plus-acre home, the Soo Pass Ranch.

Upgrades include moving the general admission area 200 feet closer to the Main Stage; renovations and additions to food and beverage service areas; and an expanded “Trading Post” shopping area.



