Accordion player Nathan Neuman and his Old Time Band will kick off the Music in the Park Series in Staples on Sunday, July 11, at 7 p.m. This is the first concert in the series which will run for five Sundays. Bring your lawn chair or blanket.

Expect an entertaining evening of polkas and waltzes, featuring a variety of American and European folk tunes and party favorites. The St. Cloud area band features front man Neuman on concertina and accordion. He will be joined by a drummer.

Neuman has been performing since his early teen years and since that time has developed his reputation as being St. Cloud’s polka resource. His performing experiences include dance halls, church festivals, private parties, restaurants and nursing homes.

The Music in the Park Concerts are held in the Northern Pacific (NP) Park on Sunday evenings at 7 p.m. and will run through August 8. For more information on the Music in the Park series, check out www.staplesmotleyarts.org.

Northern Pacific (NP) Park is located at 625 6th St. NE. Go north on 6th Street at the junction of Hwys 10 and 210 and go six blocks. In case of rain, the concerts will be moved to the Staples Community Center.

The Music in the Park series is funded by the Staples Host Lions Club. The series is organized by the Staples Motley Area Arts Council, with the assistance of the City of Staples.