A free summer concert will be hosted at Ottertail City Park on Tuesday, July 13 by the Ottertail Business and Community Association.

A pop/punk group, Blue English Band, from Fargo, N.D., will be performing in the park from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Their music has American and British influences.

Concessions will be available.

For more information, go to visitottertail.com.