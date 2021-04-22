MINNEAPOLIS — Bonnie Raitt and the Indigo Girls each contributed vocals to a new single released Thursday, April 22, to raise money and awareness for Stop Line 3 causes in Minnesota.

Titled "No More Pipeline Blues (On This Land Where We Belong)," the song and video were posted online for Earth Day via the Indigenous environmental justice organization Honor the Earth and St. Paul's nonprofit record label Rock the Cause.

Rolling Stone premiered "No More Pipeline Blues" with a video and short documentary that spotlight the reasons behind it. Twin Cities folk musician and educator Larry Long wrote the lyrics and produced the music, recruiting a cavalcade of environmental activists along the way that includes Winona LaDuke, Waubanewquay, the Day Sisters, Mumu Fresh, Pura Fe, Soni Moreno, Jennifer Kreisberg and even U.S. Poet Laureate Joy Harjo.

Line 3 is a replacement pipeline planned by Canadian oil company Enbridge that would carry tar sands across the Mississippi River and Ojibawe reservation land between Clearbrook and Duluth in northern Minnesota. Construction on it began in December.

The music video for "No More Pipeline Blues" shows protests and mining activity near Cloquet and other construction sites, which proponents say are bringing much-needed jobs to the region. The lyrics make it clear why environmentalists oppose the pipeline.

Raitt sings, "One million of barrels a day to come through these sacred lands/On this land to which we belong with oil thicker than crude/4,000 workers coming our way/Got them pandemic pipeline blues."

The verses from Indigo Girls Amy Ray and Emily Saliers include, "On this land where we belong/With pipelines that corrode/When they break it'll be too late/It'll kill this river road."

Both Raitt and the Indigos are longtime supporters of Honor the Earth, which was founded in Minneapolis in 1993 by one-time Green Party vice presidential candidate LaDuke. Serving as the go-between to streaming sites and other music platforms, Rock the Cause is the St. Paul-based nonprofit that also issued late Stillwater area teen Zach Sobiech's chart-topping single "Clouds," which has helped raised more than $2.5 million for children's cancer research.

"No More Pipeline Blues" is available for streaming or download via most platforms including Spotify, Bandcamp, iTunes/Apple Music and YouTube.

