WE Fest organizers have announced the full lineup for the 2021 festival, which is set to take place Aug. 5-7 at Detroit Lakes' Soo Pass Ranch.

Headliners Blake Shelton, Dierks Bentley and Florida Georgia Line, who were announced in January, will be joined by 16 additional performers (details are below); singer, actress and television personality Kellie Pickler will serve as emcee for the festival.

A closer look at the lineup

The festival will open with Florida Georgia Line on Thursday, Aug. 5. Dierks Bentley will perform Friday, Aug. 6, and Blake Shelton on Saturday, Aug. 7. Additional performers include: LANCO, Russell Dickerson, Eli Young Band, The Cadillac Three, Lindsay Ell, Maddie & Tae, Ingrid Andress, High Valley, RaeLynn, Larry Fleet, Shy Carter, Kameron Marlowe, 32 Below, Erin Grand, Shane Martin, Trip Wire and Slamabama.

For 37 years, the massive three-day country music festival has made its home at Soo Pass Ranch in Detroit Lakes. This year, WE Fest will include many of the favorite elements from the past as well as improvements to the festival grounds and fresh festival attractions.

One improvement for 2021 is an expanded general admission area, which will bring fans 200 feet closer to the stage.

If you go

What: WE Fest Country Music Festival

When: Aug. 5-7, 2021

Where: Soo Pass Ranch, Detroit Lakes

How: Music and camping ticket packages are available now at wefest.com. In honor of the full lineup announcement, WE Fest is offering a special offer for three-day general admission wristbands. From now through Sunday, March 21 at 10 p.m. CST, fans can purchase four 3-day GA wristbands for $375 — a savings of $100.