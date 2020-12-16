The production of Heartland Symphony Orchestra’s Winter Concert will once again be impacted by the restrictions in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

HSO Music Director Ryan Webber has created a compilation of previous concert footage that will premiere at 2 p.m., Dec. 19, according to an HSO news release. Former HSO Music Director, Alexander Corbett will be included in the program as a special guest. The program will include footage from past holiday concerts and new features. Heartland Symphony Orchestra’s Virtual Winter Concert “Holidays Around the (Virtual) World” will be available to watch at your convenience on HSO’s website HeartlandSymphony.com and YouTube channel.

These concerts are made possible by the voters of Minnesota through a grant from the Five Wings Arts Council, thanks to legislative appropriation from the Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.