DETROIT LAKES, Minn. — Tickets for the 2021 WE Fest country music festival in Detroit Lakes, Minn., go on sale in less than two weeks.

WE Fest returns to Detroit Lakes' Soo Pass Ranch Aug. 5-7, 2021, according to a news release.

All 2019 festival ticket buyers will have the first opportunity to renew their tickets for 2021 starting Monday, Nov. 30, according to the release. Tickets will then go on sale for the general public. Fans are encouraged to check the website, wefest.com, and the festival's social media channels for all the latest information.

Music line-up announcements and general festival updates are planned throughout late November and early December, according to the news release.

The 2021 festival will be put on by Minnesota-based entrepreneur Matt Mithun and Live Nation, who are now joint partners on WE Fest, following Live Nation’s initial acquisition of the event from Townsquare Media in 2019.

The festival took a one-year hiatus in 2020 after the sale to Live Nation.