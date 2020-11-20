Kathie Brekke, Russ Peterson and the 42nd Street Jazz Band will take you on an exciting tour of several decades of jazz on Nov. 29 at 3 p.m.

42nd Street Jazz Band is a highly energetic and entertaining musical group that performs jazz regularly in Fargo-Moorhead and the surrounding areas, according to a Wadena County Historical Society news release. Its primary set includes swing, '50s, ballads, country and a bit of classic rock.

The band members include: Shawn Brekke (trumpet/vocals), Kent 'Biff' Karch (bass/vocals), Joe Riewer (drums), Russ Peterson (saxophone), Matt Seidel (guitar) and Kathie Brekke (keyboard/vocals).

Request a link to the livestream concert by emailing the Historical Society at 603wchs@arvig.net . After the concert, a link to the recording will be hosted on the website at www.WadenaCountyHistory.org.

The next online fall legacy series will be Ross Sutter's Scandinavian Christmas on Dec. 12 at 7 p.m.