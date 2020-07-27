The New York Mills Regional Cultural Center is taking its 2020 concert series outdoors for Music in the Park at the New York Mills Sculpture Park/ The Barn at 7:30 p.m., Friday, July 31. Bring your own chairs to this outdoor community event and spread out in the fresh air and wide-open spaces.

Join an unofficial John Prine tribute concert featuring Minnesota musicians Dave Virnala and Amanda Standalone. Also being remembered and honored is local musician Troy "T-Roy" Anderson, whose idea it was to host this concert, and who sadly and unexpectedly passed away on July 3, after suffering a massive stroke at the age of 58.

Performing will be Dave Virnala and Amanda Standalone. Virnala and Standalone will be sharing the music of John Prine, an American country folk singer-songwriter. Prine was active as a composer, recording artist, and live performer from the early 1970s until his death, and was known for an often humorous style of original music that has elements of protest and social commentary. He was born in 1969 and passed away in April of 2020 from COVID-19.

This event is open to all. Please bring your own chairs. A free-will donation will be collected to cover the artist and event fees, and for a memorial donation for T-Roy Anderson. Cash bar and snacks will be available.

COVID-19 guidelines, including physical distancing, will be followed. Attendees are asked to seat themselves in family groups, distanced from others. Face coverings and hand sanitizers are encouraged and available. Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms, cough, fever, shortness of breath, etc., should not attend.