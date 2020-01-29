What sounds come to mind when you hear the phrase Celtic music? Perhaps jig tunes of fiddles or the voices of Celtic Woman or even blasting bagpipes that come as strange sounds that interest you or comforting reminders of a music that brings you home. For the 40 people at the First Congregational United Church of Christ on March 3, the enjoyment of Celtic music came in a broadened sense with over 10 instruments played solo by Master Folk Artist Laura MacKenzie.

“It’s beautiful that it exists that way (unaccompanied) and it’s a wonderful opportunity to be able to bring it to people who don’t get to hear, people might love Irish and Scottish music but they might only hear it in ensemble contexts or on radios or TV programs and it gives me great delight to be able to bring the real traditional tunes,” MacKenzie said.

MacKenzie brings these tunes with training from traditional Celtic music mentors during informal sessions where she was drawn to people sitting and sharing music together across Ireland, Scotland and the United States, according to MacKenzie and her website. Throughout her career, MacKenzie has learned, performed and educated people on the legacies of Celtic music and dance, as her website notes. Now, each program is tailored to the audience as a way of respecting those in the room, according to MacKenzie.

In Wadena, the audience listened for changes in the music’s meter and to the story of the fairy folk who live in the scraggly trees in Ireland. Each tune carried the tradition, history and story of the lands where it originated, including Scotland, Ireland, Nova Scotia, England, Central France and Galicia. The wind of singing was interspersed along with reminders that Celtic music is not always happy, in fact many songs are laments, according to MacKenzie.

MacKenzie played one category of instruments after another, even finding a remaining whistle shaped like a horn later in the program. The whistle journey connected past and present sizes, makes and sounds, where metal folds on itself or Paul Bunyan size whistles require extra finger stretches to play. The Celtic sound of the mid-1800s was brought with the tone of the wood through fingers kept directly on the holes.

One of the songs Gary Robinson particularly enjoyed was “Lament to the Second Wife” by Niel Gow, a composer from the 1800s. Each fall, Robinson travels to Scotland, where he has become interested in pipe, traditional, fiddle and fusion Celtic music. On one trip he met Pete Clark, a fiddler and scholar on Gow, during a fishing trip. He continues his musical interests by visiting pubs and listening to traditional highland pipe bands in the street in Scotland.

“There’s not a day goes by I don’t listen online to Scottish news and Scottish music,” Robinson said.

While taking in the music, Sylvia Tappe found MacKenzie’s enthusiasm “contagious.” Tappe came for the bagpipes and was pleased to hear three different types, from the lowlands and highlands of Scotland and Spanish bagpipes. The last one carried a loud vibration that ended the evening, though, the first were strapped around MacKenzie’s waist and powered by bellows.

“I enjoyed hearing so much more about bagpipes. I’ve always loved them but I didn’t know much and she has so much variety and she obviously loves it,” Tappe said.