The New York Mills Cultural Center will present world music with Todd Green at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 14, at the New York Mills School Auditorium.

Green performs original music on more than 30 acoustic string, flute and percussion instruments with his artistic mission being to "help bring down the barriers that divide us by experiencing other cultures through their music" as he takes his audiences on a musical armchair-tour of the world.

Green will spend a week on residency in New York Mills with interactive presentations at Perham-Dent and New York Mills schools. The New York Mills-fourth graders will spend extra time with Green during the week, and will then be invited to participate in his final song at the public concert.

Tickets for the concert are $5 for adults and free for students. To learn more about Green and his music, visit www.toddgreen.com.

This concert is part of the Cultural Center’s 2020 Spring Concert Series. Upcoming events include Ben Ranson on March 20 and Kardemimmit on April 4. For more information call the Cultural Center at 218-385-3339 or visit www.kulcher.org.