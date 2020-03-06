Multi-instrumentalist Todd Green will perform on over 30 string, flute and percussion instruments on March 20 at 7 p.m. at the First Congregational United Church of Christ.

Green is a classically trained musician who has a passion for the many different musical cultures of the world, according to a Wadena County Historical Society news release. His performances introduce listeners to music and instruments from many countries, demonstrating the common threads between them. As an artist, his goal is to “help bring down the barriers that divide us by experiencing other cultures through their music,” according to the release.

Green will also give presentations to students at Wadena-Deer Creek Elementary school.

This free program is the first in the 2020 Spring Legacy series. Upcoming programs include Elisa Korenne on April 24, Katie Dahl on June 12 and Kathie Brekke and 42nd Street Jazz on June 26. For more information, visit www.WadenaCountyHistory.org, call 218-631-9079 or email 603wchs@arvig.net.