The Wadena City Library is hosting Laura MacKenzie and her program “A Celtic Breeze: Traditional Wind-Powered Music” at the First Congregational Church of Christ on March 3 at 6:30 p.m.

MacKenzie's program includes traditional Irish music as well as music from other Celtic traditions, according to a Wadena City Library news release. She communicates the magic of Celtic music on a variety of traditional wind-powered instruments, including a special collection of wooden flutes, whistles, concertina, different bagpipes, gemshorn and voice. The program will also explain how air is transformed into music and what makes the airs, dance tunes and songs "Celtic."

"Celtic" can describe music from a number of areas, including Ireland and Scotland, regions of France, Northern Spain, Wales, The Isle of Man and Cape Breton, Nova Scotia, according to the library news release.