Gary Timbs, joined by the family harmonies of The Schimpps, will present a Christmas concert at 2 p.m, Sunday, Dec. 1, at Centennial Auditorium in Staples.

Guest musicians at the concert will include John Koopmann on trumpet; Sarah (Koopmann) Adair on violin; and Bob Anderson on string bass.

For more information, check out the arts council’s website at www.staplesmotleyarts.org.

Tickets for The Schimpps & the Timbs concert are available online at the arts council’s website; or purchase them by cash or check at the Staples World office, located at 224 4th St. NE in Staples; and at First International Bank and Trust, located at 96 Hwy 10 South in Motley. They may also be purchased at the door one hour prior to the performance.



