Menten, Thunem and Nye to perform at 'Music in the Park' in Staples
The acoustic trio of Menten, Thunem & Nye will perform at the Music in the Park Series in Staples on Sunday, July 14, at 7 p.m.
Featuring violinist Jeff Menten, finger style guitarist Paul Nye, and bassist Keith Thumen, the trio offers a blend of acoustic music that weaves modern and old time classics, Celtic and Scandinavian tunes with ragtime, blues, gypsy jazz, along with classical pieces and some original music as well.
Northern Pacific (NP) Park is located at 625 6th St. NE. Turn north on 6th Street at the junction of Hwys 10 and 210 and go six blocks. In case of rain, the concerts will be moved to Faith Lutheran Church.
For more information on the Music in the Park series as well as the regular concert series, check out www.staplesmotleyarts.org.