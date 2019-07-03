For the past 13 years, the Sawtooth Brothers have been dazzling audiences with their precision picking and sharp harmonies. Their sound is rooted in traditional bluegrass instrumental and harmony work and is influenced by modern acoustic sounds. Audience members can expect to hear creative original songs, hard driving bluegrass, classic country, gospel and classic rock.

Clint Birtzer, the band's guitarist, has been named the Minnesota Flatpicking Guitar Champion in 2009, 2011 and 2013, as well as the 2015 SPBGMA Midwest Guitar Performer of the Year. Fiddle player Luke Birtzer was the winner of the 2010 Bluegrass Idol Competition; and Blint Birtzer and fellow band member Jesse Moravec were winners of the 2011 Minnesota Duet Championship.

For more information about the Sawtooth Brothers, or to hear samples of their music, visit their website at www.sawtoothbrothers.com.

The Music in the Park Concerts are held in the Northern Pacific (NP) Park on Sunday evenings at 7 p.m. and will run through August 11. For more information on the Music in the Park series as well as the regular concert series, check out www.staplesmotleyarts.org.

Northern Pacific (NP) Park is located at 625 6th St. NE. Turn north on 6th Street at the junction of Hwys 10 and 210 and go six blocks. In case of rain, the concerts will be moved to Faith Lutheran Church.

The Music in the Park series is funded by the Staples Host Lions Club. The series is organized by the Staples Motley Area Arts Council, with the assistance of the Staples-Motley Public Schools and the City of Staples.