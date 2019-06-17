Miss Wadena contestants to share their talents June 23
Six contestants are in the running for Miss Wadena and will put their talents on display at 7 p.m., June 23, at the Wadena Middle/High School.
Find out more about those contestants here:
Maggie Carlson
Sponsors: Whynott Law Office and Julia Whynott Piano Studio
Talent: Playing "All of Me" by Jon Schmidt on piano
Family: Parents Paul and Shelagh Carlson and brother Sean.
After graduation: Graduating in 2020, planning to study biology at the University of Minnesota.
Hobbies: Traveling, music, reading
Nessa Lind
Sponsor: Jolene Johannes (State Farm)
Talent: Spoken word poetry
Family: Parents Nyoaka and Mark Koone, Jason and Jeni Lind. Brothers and sisters - Ashlyn, Mari, Brayden and Carson
After graduation: Graduating in 2020, getting an RN degree and pursuing writing and nursing.
Hobbies: Reading, writing and poetry.
Grace Hinojos
Sponsor: Just a Friend Plumbing, Heating and Home Services
Talent: Playing Pirates of Caribbean on piano
Family: Parents Vince and Michelle Hinojos - brother Lucas and sister Maddy
After graduation: Graduating in 2019, planning to get RN degree at NDSU working towards becoming a nurse practitioner.
Hobbies: Play piano, tennis and hangout with family and friends.
Madison Olson
Sponsor: Olson Sealcoating Service
Talent: Singing - "I See Fire" by Ed Sheeran
Family: Parents Robert and Melissa Olson - brothers and sisters Candace, Miranda, Maizie, Ryan and Malia.
After graduation: Graduating in 2020, planning to attend college for elementary education
Hobbies: Spending time with family, drawing, music, playing instruments, singing, dance, cheerleading and quilting.
Lael Bervig
Sponsor: The Bervig Family Foundation
Talent: Piano, playing "Rewrite the Stars" from "The Greatest Showman.
Family: Eric and Jennifer Bervig; siblings - Nathaniel, Elias, Ephriam, Asher, Tobias, Hallel, Ingrid, Simone and Ezekiel.
After graduation: Graduating in 2019, planning to attend Dordt University in the fall to major in music education and a minor in theatre.
Hobbies: Reading, writing, playing piano, going on long walks, theatre, poetry, singing, baking, playing soccer, swimming, telling stories and spending time with family and friends.
Courtney Warren
Sponsor: Sweet Pickens'
Talent: Dancing to Singing in the Rain remix
Family: Parents Paul and Heather Warren; brother Preston.
After graduation: Graduating in 2020, planning to attend U of M to study interior design and business.
Hobbies: Volleyball, softball, dance, sewing, being outside, being around friends and family and coaching.
Little attendants
Little attendants this year include Kylie Damlo, daughter of April and Ryan Damlo; Karlee Sweere; daughter of Paula and Mark Sweere; Kavanna Sartori daughter of Mike and Nikki Sartori; Hallel Bervig, daughter of Eric and Jennifer Berg; Myah Meyer, daughter of Logan and Britta Meyer; and Riley Guck, daughter of Erin and Brian Guck.