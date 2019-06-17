Search
    Miss Wadena contestants to share their talents June 23

    By Pioneer Journal Staff Today at 12:04 p.m.
    Six contestants are in the running for Miss Wadena and will put their talents on display at 7 p.m., June 23, at the Wadena Middle/High School.

    Find out more about those contestants here:

    Maggie Carlson

    Sponsors: Whynott Law Office and Julia Whynott Piano Studio

    Talent: Playing "All of Me" by Jon Schmidt on piano

    Family: Parents Paul and Shelagh Carlson and brother Sean.

    After graduation: Graduating in 2020, planning to study biology at the University of Minnesota.

    Hobbies: Traveling, music, reading

    Nessa Lind

    Sponsor: Jolene Johannes (State Farm)

    Talent: Spoken word poetry

    Family: Parents Nyoaka and Mark Koone, Jason and Jeni Lind. Brothers and sisters - Ashlyn, Mari, Brayden and Carson

    After graduation: Graduating in 2020, getting an RN degree and pursuing writing and nursing.

    Hobbies: Reading, writing and poetry.

    Grace Hinojos

    Sponsor: Just a Friend Plumbing, Heating and Home Services

    Talent: Playing Pirates of Caribbean on piano

    Family: Parents Vince and Michelle Hinojos - brother Lucas and sister Maddy

    After graduation: Graduating in 2019, planning to get RN degree at NDSU working towards becoming a nurse practitioner.

    Hobbies: Play piano, tennis and hangout with family and friends.

    Madison Olson

    Sponsor: Olson Sealcoating Service

    Talent: Singing - "I See Fire" by Ed Sheeran

    Family: Parents Robert and Melissa Olson - brothers and sisters Candace, Miranda, Maizie, Ryan and Malia.

    After graduation: Graduating in 2020, planning to attend college for elementary education

    Hobbies: Spending time with family, drawing, music, playing instruments, singing, dance, cheerleading and quilting.

    Lael Bervig

    Sponsor: The Bervig Family Foundation

    Talent: Piano, playing "Rewrite the Stars" from "The Greatest Showman.

    Family: Eric and Jennifer Bervig; siblings - Nathaniel, Elias, Ephriam, Asher, Tobias, Hallel, Ingrid, Simone and Ezekiel.

    After graduation: Graduating in 2019, planning to attend Dordt University in the fall to major in music education and a minor in theatre.

    Hobbies: Reading, writing, playing piano, going on long walks, theatre, poetry, singing, baking, playing soccer, swimming, telling stories and spending time with family and friends.

    Courtney Warren

    Sponsor: Sweet Pickens'

    Talent: Dancing to Singing in the Rain remix

    Family: Parents Paul and Heather Warren; brother Preston.

    After graduation: Graduating in 2020, planning to attend U of M to study interior design and business.

    Hobbies: Volleyball, softball, dance, sewing, being outside, being around friends and family and coaching.

    Little attendants

    Little attendants this year include Kylie Damlo, daughter of April and Ryan Damlo; Karlee Sweere; daughter of Paula and Mark Sweere; Kavanna Sartori daughter of Mike and Nikki Sartori; Hallel Bervig, daughter of Eric and Jennifer Berg; Myah Meyer, daughter of Logan and Britta Meyer; and Riley Guck, daughter of Erin and Brian Guck.

