Peltoniemi Brothers to perform March 16

Kip and Eric Peltoniemi's long relationship with folk, country, Finnish and Nordic music began in Wadena in the early 1960s when as teenagers they began performing at county fairs, dances, township halls, and even boxing matches. In their college years they went on to perform at folk festivals, Twin City coffeehouses and regional clubs and resorts.

They soon developed their talents for mixing entertaining comedy with hot instrumentals and more serious music. They perform both interpretations of classic and rarer music as well as their acclaimed originals. Kip and Eric produce an entertaining show that showcases their individual talents as well as their upbringing in the Finnish culture.

The concert begins at 7:30 p.m., with doors opening at 7 p.m. This event will be held at the Cultural Center. All tickets are general admission.Complimentary snacks and a cash bar will be available.

Ticket pricing is $5 for students, $12 adult advance or $15 adult at the door. Wear purple to show your St. Urho's Day spirit and get $1 off at the door!

For more information or to purchase advance tickets, call the Cultural Center at 218-385-3339 or visit the Center's website at www.kulcher.org.