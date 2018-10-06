In addition to the concert, community members are invited to sign up for Schwab's "Expand Your Bonds—A Workshop" on Monday, Oct. 8 from 6:30-8 p.m., during which participants will explore new musical ideas, improvise and play with kinetic motion. All musicians are welcome! Best for folk, classical and jazzy instrumental improvisers and would-be improvisers. In a supportive group, participants will explore taking the next step in creating your own music, creating an accompaniment, and finding more freedom in your playing.

Workshop will be held at the Cultural Center on Monday, Oct. 8 from 6:30-8 p.m. Cost is just $10 per person. Pre-registration is required as there is a minimum of three and maximum of 12; call (218) 385-3339 to hold your spot.

Schwab will also be working with students in the NY MHS band and choir on Monday and Tuesday, in preparation for their involvement in the concert, and as an opportunity to interact with and learn from a professional pianist. This outreach is an important aspect of the Cultural Center's programming, with its goal of expanding cultural and creative opportunities for all, as well as a focus on arts learning.

This concert is made possible by sponsorships from David and Amy Sobieski and ShoreMaster. David originally discovered Schwab's music and brought it to the attention of Cultural Center Executive Director Betsy Roder more than a year ago.

For more info, questions, or to register for the workshop, call the Cultural Center at (218) 385-3339 or visit us online at kulcher.org