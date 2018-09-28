42nd Street Jazz Band to perform at Wadena Depot Sept. 29

42nd Street Jazz Band is a highly energetic and entertaining musical group that performs jazz regularly in the Fargo-Moorhead and surrounding areas. Its primary set includes swing, 50's, ballads, country and a bit of classic rock. Band members include: Kathie Brekke (vocals, keyboard) Kent Karch (bass, vocals) Joe Riewer (drums) Shawn Brekke (trumpet) Harley Sommerfeld (sax, clarinet, flute). The concert in Wadena will trace the history of jazz from Mardi Gras Dixieland to familiar swing tunes plus an interesting mix of Latin and standard jazz.

These activities are made possible by the voters of Minnesota through a grant from Five Wings Arts Council, thanks to a legislative appropriation from the Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund. Community Sponsors include Wadena State Bank and Wadena Hide and Fur.

The Wadena Depot is located at 100 Aldrich SW. For more information about the Fall Legacy Series of the Wadena County Historical Society visit www.WadenaCountyHistory.org. For reservations email 603wchs@arvig.net or call 218-631-9079.