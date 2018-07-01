Live music for the dance is played by the Red Herring Stringband, a music group local to Otter Tail County (OTC). The band's repertoire includes heritage dance music, classic polkas and waltzes, and fiddle tunes which may have been composed and shared among musicians here in the county.

The event begins with a short concert of "old time" music. Simple round dances and square dances are taught and called by an experienced caller who welcomes all skill levels to dance. Learnable polkas and waltzes are also on the dance card for the evening.

This evening is modeled after the rural dances which flourished in OTC in the early years after its inception. Most such dances were held in rural town halls or special dance halls and pavilions with dozens of locals in attendance.

Other similar dances are held around OTC at the Dalton Opera House in September and at Eagles Aerie #2339 Ship in Fergus Falls in October.

For more information please call Deb Wallwork of the Otter Tail County Historical Society at (651) 216-4610, the Cultural Center at (218) 385-3339 or visit the Center's website at www.kulcher.org.

This activity is funded in part by the Otter Tail Historical Society, and by the Lake Region Arts Council through a Minnesota State Legislative appropriation. This activity is also part of the Fergus Falls Year of Play, a partnership between the Department of Public Perks, Springboard for the Arts, and PartnerSHIP 4 Health with support from the National Endowment for the Arts.