ST. PAUL -- Are you a "Plow Bunyan," "Dontcha Snow" or a "Plowy McPlowFace"? The Minnesota Department of Transportation wants to know.

Voting is open for the "Name a Snowplow" contest, a news release from the department announced Thursday.

MnDOT received nearly 24,000 name submissions and narrowed the picks to 50 finalists for public voting. There are many creative and Minnesota-specific choices for your consideration.

Voting is taking place at mndot.gov/nameasnowplow. The poll is open until Friday at 5 p.m. Individuals may vote once for up to eight names.

In early March, MnDOT expects to announce the eight winners and the areas of the state where those named snowplows will be located — one snowplow in each MnDOT district.