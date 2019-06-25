Search
TCHC looks to land new hospital across the street from Wadena County

    County fair weathers wet weekend: Growth in animal showings looks to boost the future of the fair

    By mjohnson on Jun 25, 2019 at 4:02 p.m.
    Emmett Ellingson smiles while keeping his rabbit in form during the state fair lineup class of the 4-H rabbit show Thursday at the Wadena County Fair. Michael Johnson/Pioneer Journal1 / 10
    Cooper Damlo counts out some change for customers of his business Canoe Paddle Kettle Corn, Thursday at the Wadena County Fair. His dad, Ryan, loads up more bags of the sweet and salty goodness. Michael Johnson/Pioneer Journal2 / 10
    Alyssa Myran was the champion not only at the red light, green light race, but at the candy bar race Friday morning at the Wadena County Fair. What's a candy bar race? Eat a candy bar as fast as you can and race your competitor to the other end of the corral when you finish. Michael Johnson/Pioneer Journal3 / 10
    Eva Strayer of the Spirit CLovers 4-H club shows her young jersey. The judge noted the jersey would make some fine cheese someday. Michael Johnson/Pioneer Journal4 / 10
    Gabriel Karvonen leads the blow up horse race Thursday night in front of Jayden Hillukka, who pulled ahead for the win. Michael Johnson/Pioneer Journal5 / 10
    Fair board members Darin Lehmann and Larry DeWald raise the official 4-H flag for the start of the Wadena County Fair, Thursday, June 20. Michael Johnson/Pioneer Journal6 / 10
    Holding on for dear life is one young rider who made it not only to the end of the arena but evened circled back before sliding to the ground. Michael Johnson/Pioneer Journal7 / 10
    Angie (from left) and Andrew Paklonsky, Carter Odden and Emily Beard reach the top of a ride Thursday during opening afternoon at the Wadena County Fair midway. Michael Johnson/Pioneer Journal8 / 10
    Grace Meech and Peach didn't take away the top awards, but Grace was given special recognition for keeping clean animals and a well cared for stall for each of her animals she showed during the Wadena County Fair. Michael Johnson/Pioneer Journal9 / 10
    The state fair lineup for 4-H dairy competitors brought out a wide range of dairy cattle. Michael Johnson/Pioneer Journal10 / 10

    A little cool and wet weather didn't spoil the fun of the 126th annual Wadena County Fair that ended Sunday, June 23.

    From full animal barns to more food options, people had more to see and eat this time around.

    "The 4-H animal numbers were up overall seeing growth particularly in sheep, goat, and dairy and maintaining our numbers in beef, horse, rabbit, and swine," according to 4-H coordinator Virginia Hendrickx. "The 4-H food stand stayed consistently busy—even at odd times of the day, and considering the cooler weather our ice cream stand did as well. Our shows all went well with many judges taking the time to explain to kids and audiences how and why they were placing animals where they did and judging by the families that we talked to, a lot of learning took place which is always our goal."

    Indoor exhibits were also consistent but a new fundraising project saw quite a backing in the first year.

    "This year, we tried something new and told youth that they could put one of their static exhibits on a silent auction voluntarily," Hendrickx said in an email. "We assumed that it would take two to three years to catch on but we had 24 exhibits on it this first year."

    The auction went over well with one item even bringing $205.

    "It's a great incentive to keep kids exhibiting in 4-H and I think in the long run we'll see more higher quality projects coming—though honestly, that's not been an issue here in Wadena," Hendrickx added.

    Wadena County Ag Society secretary Kylene Lehmann said she was impressed with the numbers showing up for the open beef class. There were about 60 head, with some coming from two hours away to display their cattle in what's one of the first fair platforms in the region for the summer schedule.

    "Overall I think we're fairly pleased with how the events turned out," Lehmann said.

    She was particularly pleased with the Sebeka and Menahga FFA chapters that stepped up to put together their own petting zoo that included demonstrations, kids play areas and pens to meet some farm animals. It's an area she hopes to see expand in coming years.

    The open class dairy show also had a strong showing in the calf class, which had 23 head handled by little kids from the region.

    "It gives you hope for our future 4-H and FFA," Lehmann said.

    Other areas that saw great turnouts was the first Mutton Bustin event, the kiddie tractor pull, which brought out 80 kids and the popular two-for-one demo derby/enduro race, which saw a packed grandstand.

    It was a success from the eyes of Ag Society board member Brittney Ewert, who has been on board for six years.

    I just like seeing all the families having fun, experiencing the fair," Ewert said.

    Though some wet weather may have hindered some from coming, she saw a great deal of people from the region come out for some experiences they couldn't get anywhere else.

    One issue that came up was the parking concerns, which was at times a problem because of the amount of people coming out to the different events.That's a good problem, but an issue Lehmann said they hope to tackle for the next fair, planned for June 25-28, 2020.

    The Wadena County Ag Society is a non-profit organization that is able to put on the fair through generous sponsors and volunteers. If you are interested in being a part of the fair consider becoming a volunteer or put your name in to be a board member. There are currently three open spots with an election coming in October. Membership in the fair is $5.

