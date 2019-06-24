After a display of skills were put to the test, Courtny Warren, daughter of Paul and Heather Warren, was crowned Miss Wadena. Lael Bervig, daughter of Eric and Jennifer Bervig, was named first princess and Nessa Lind, daughter of Nyoaka and Mark Koone and Jason and Jeni Lind, earned second princess honors.

Also in the contest was returning second princess Grace Hinojos, daughter of Vince and Michelle Hinojos, as well as Madison Olson, daughter of Robert and Melissa Olson, and Maggie Carlson, daughter of Paul and Shelagh Carlson. They each earned a $100 scholarship for being contestants.

Warren earned a $1,000 scholarship for the Miss Wadena award and half the talent prize, $75. Bervig earns $500 as first princess; half the talent award, $75; $150 for the interview award; and $50 for Miss Congeniality. Lind earned $250 for the second princess award. Hinojos earned $50 for the evening gown award and $50 for the Ambassador award.

Judging criteria for the event included five areas with grades of 1-10. The personal interview portion accounts for 35%; talent 30%; evening wear 15%; casual wear 10% and on stage question accounts for 10%.

Other winners from the night included:

Courtny Warren: People's Choice for casual wear

Lael Bervig: Miss Congeniality, and interview award winner

Grace Hinojos: Evening gown award and ambassador award

Lael Bervig and Courtny Warren also tied for top talent award.

During the evening, Miss Wadena 2018 Ellie Miron gave her farewell address thanking the Miss Wadena committee and the Wadena community for giving her so much during her time with the crown. She also recognized her piano teacher, Julia Whynott, for helping her become a talented piano player and to work to become Miss Wadena. Miron performed two piano solos during the evening and a clarinet solo of "Star Spangled Banner" to kick the night off.

The event theme was "Mama Mia: Here We Go Again," tailored after the scenes and sounds of the hit movie. The large show took many gifted and talented volunteers to come together. Crowds filled most of the half of the gym that was able to view the show. Special appearances from neighboring royalty included, Brainerd/Baxter, Nimrod, Sebeka, Menahga, Vergas, Bluffton, Pequot Lakes and Henning.