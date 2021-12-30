While in search of a font more than a decade ago, author and graphic designer Carolyn Porter visited a now-closed antique store in downtown Stillwater, Minn. You can hear about her journey and her new book following the mystery at the BookEnds Online Edition, Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022 at 11:30 a.m.

The Zoom Meeting ID is 867 0338 5655.

“I have an affection for old handwriting, and I had been keeping an eye out for old letters I could use as source material for a new computer font,” Porter said, “but until that day, I had not found letters that included enough raw material to work with.”

For her font, Porter needed a handwriting sample that had a complete array of both upper and lowercase letters, along with numbers.

She found exactly what she had been looking for in a collection of letters written during World War II by a Frenchman named Marcel Heuzé. And she also uncovered a mystery. In her recently released book, "Marcel’s Letters: A Font and the Search for One Man’s Fate," Porter shares the story of her search for answers.

To find out more about BookEnds Online Edition or to watch recordings of previous BookEnds programs, visit WadenaCountyHistory.org.