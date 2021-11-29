The BookEnds Online Edition will feature M. E. Fuller and her newest cozy book, "Blood on the Bridal Wreath," at 11:30 a.m. on Dec. 11 via Zoom. The Zoom meeting ID is 867 0338 5655.

"Blood on the Bridal Wreath" is the first of a four book series called "Filthy Dirty Garden Gloves." From its great title to its delicious ending, this delightfully clever mystery is a remarkable romp with a devoted cat owner and expert gardener who seems to attract both danger and devotion.

To find out more about BookEnds Online Edition or to watch recordings of previous BookEnds programs, visit WadenaCountyHistory.org.