Traci Lambrecht is the author of the psychological thriller "Deep into the Dark" as her new series. She was part of a mother-daughter writing duo under the pseudonym P.J. Tracy. They were winners of the Minnesota Book Awards and produced books that were national and international best sellers.

Come meet Lambrecht on the BookEnds Online Edition via Zoom, at 11:30 a.m. Sept. 11. The Zoom meeting ID is 867 0338 5655.

Check the WadenaCountyHistory.org website for more information about BookEnds and to access recordings of previous programs. This year’s programs included Debra Eckerman Pitton, Peter Geye, Mary Logue, David LaRochelle, Julie Jo Severson, Carrie Mesrobian and Naomi Kritzer.

BookEnds Online Edition is produced by the Wadena County Historical Society and Travelin’ Storyseller in collaboration with the New York Mills Regional Cultural Center . BookEnds is made possible by the voters of Minnesota through a grant from the Five Wings Arts Council thanks to a legislative appropriation from the Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.

For more information, email 603wchs@arvig.net or call 218-631-9079.