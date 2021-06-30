Naomi Kritzer's newest book, Chaos on CatNet, is a YA novel featuring the AI character from “Cat Pictures Please” and a group of teenagers who have found friendship and community online, never realizing that one of their online friends is actually an artificial intelligence.

Naomi is a science fiction and fantasy writer living in St. Paul , Minn. She has been writing science fiction and fantasy for 20 years. Her short story “Cat Pictures Please” won the 2016 Hugo and Locus Awards and was nominated for the Nebula Award. Her book, "Catfishing on CatNet", came out on November 19th, 2019 and has won the Minnesota Book Award, the Edgar Award, and the Lodestar “Not a Hugo” award.

Come meet Naomi on BookEnds Online Edition via Zoom, at 11:30 a.m., July 10. The Zoom meeting ID is 867 0338 5655. For more information email 603wchs@arvig.net or call 218 631-9079.

Check their website www.WadenaCountyHistory.org for more information about BookEnds and access to recordings of previous programs. This year’s programs included Debra Eckerman Pitton, Peter Geye, Mary Logue, David LaRochelle, Julie Jo Severson, and Carrie Mesrobian.

BookEnds Online Edition is produced by the Wadena County Historical Society and Travelin’ Storyseller in collaboration with the New York Mills Regional Cultural Center . BookEnds is made possible by the voters of Minnesota through a grant from the Five Wings Arts Council thanks to a legislative appropriation from the Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.