Children's author, David LaRochelle, will be the featured guest on this month's BookEnds Online Edition, at 11:30 a.m., Saturday April 10, via Zoom.

BookEnds Online Edition is a monthly literary event connecting readers and writers on the second Saturday of the month at 11:30 a.m.

David LaRochelle considers himself a lucky man to get to make his living writing and illustrating books for young people. Lately, he's been working on a beginning reader series illustrated by Mike Wohnoutka. Scheduled for release in May 2021, "How to Apologize" is a new picture book for children, according to a Wadena County Historical Society news release.

The Zoom meeting ID is 867 0338 5655. For more information email 603wchs@arvig.net or call 218-631-9079.

BookEnds Online Edition is produced by the Wadena County Historical Society in collaboration with Travelin' Storyseller and the New York Mills Regional Cultural Center .