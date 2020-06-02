Author Ann Michler Lewis will be the featured speaker at 11:30 a.m., Saturday, June 13, on the BookEnds online edition.

The "Ship Captain's Daughter: Growing up on the Great Lakes " was first published in 2015 as a biography and autobiography marking the unusual childhood of a young girl whose father was the captain of a ship, according to a Wadena County Historical Society news release. Lewis captures the unusual life of shipping families whose days and weeks revolved around the shipping industry on the Great Lakes. She also portrays an intriguing and affectionate father, Lewis' time on the water as a child and the trials and rewards of her mom being a ship captain's wife, according to the release.

The program will be available on the website of the Historical Society at www.WadenaCountyHistory.org.

Upcoming BookEnds authors scheduled for 2020 include Alex Messenger, J. Ryan Stradal, Gretchen Anthony, Lorna Landvik and Barton Sutter, according to the release.