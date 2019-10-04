Poet, Sharon Chmielarz, will be the featured speaker from noon to 1 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 17, at the Wadena County Museum, where she will talk about her latest book, "The J Horoscope."

This book is a re-imagining of stories from Genesis. It is also a contemporary view of 21st century human nature, godly nature, and nature itself. The poems are both serious and funny. Chmielarz, a graduate of the University of Minnesota , was born and raised in Mobridge , South Dakota . “The J Horoscope” was published in 2019. It is her 12th book of poetry.

"Minnesota Voices" is a series of programs hosted by the Wadena County Historical Society featuring writers, artists and scientists and held the third Thursday of the month from noon to 1 p.m. unless otherwise noted. Bring a lunch. Coffee is always on. For more information or to reserve a seat, please call 218 631-9079 or email 603wchs@arvig.net or visit www.WadenaCountyHistory.org.