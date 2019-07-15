Gagliardi to speak July 18 at Wadena County Museum
Annette Gagliardi will be the speaker for this month's Minnesota Voices series which will be held Thursday, July 18 at noon at the Wadena County Museum. She is the editor of a book published by the League of Minnesota Poets, called "Upon Waking: 58 Voices Speaking Out From the Shadow of Abuse." This is a recently published collection of work from 58 poets who have experienced sexual or physical violence in some way. Several of the poets will be on hand to read their work.
The collection grew out of "Let's Talk About It!", a poetry project that seeks to overcome society's unwillingness to acknowledge survivors of sexual violence and to assure abuse survivors they are not alone.
Space is limited. Please call to reserve a seat at 218-631-9079 or email 603wchs@arvig.net. Minnesota Voices Programs are free and open to the public.